Jasmin Bhasin Shuts Down Scrutiny Over Interfaith Relationship With Aly Goni: ‘Our Life, Our Rules’

Actress Jasmin Bhasin, who rose to fame through her work on television, is now branching out into Punjabi films and prepping for her Bollywood debut. But beyond the screen, Jasmin is often in the limelight for her relationship with fellow actor Aly Goni. In an interview with Indian Express, the actress got candid about their bond, their past decisions, and the scrutiny they face due to their different religious backgrounds.

From Friendship to Love in Bigg Boss

Recalling the early stages of their relationship, Jasmin revealed that she and Aly were close friends before entering Bigg Boss 14, and they had actually planned to go their separate ways. “Before the show, we had decided that staying together wasn’t working. But when Aly joined Bigg Boss, he said, ‘Let’s give it a try.’ We were always in love, but just not ready to accept it then,” she shared.

She continued, “We were such good friends that parting ways seemed healthier at that point. If we had felt that we weren’t meant to be together, then getting into a relationship would’ve only turned toxic. But that break gave him clarity, and I was always open to exploring what we had.”

On Facing Religious Scrutiny

The couple has often been at the receiving end of public commentary, especially over their interfaith relationship. Addressing the issue, Jasmin said firmly, “Our relationship is our decision. We’ve had those conversations and accepted each other as we are. We’re sorted between us. So if people’s opinions are negative and capable of affecting us, it’s shame on them. The world needs more love, not hate. If two people are happy, others should really just keep their foolish thoughts to themselves and focus on fixing their own lives.”

Aly’s Influence on Her Personal Growth

Jasmin also spoke about how being with Aly has helped her grow. “I’ve become calmer and more mature. Aly’s connection with his family really inspired me to be more present for mine too. I used to be impulsive and restless, but Aly has helped me evolve. Lekin Aly se milne ke baad, Jasmin badi ho gayi,” she said with a smile.

What’s Next for the Couple

While Aly Goni is currently entertaining viewers on Laughter Chefs 2, Jasmin is set to join the cast of reality competition show The Traitors, further expanding her journey on the small screen.