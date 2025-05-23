Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin Respond To ‘Chapri’ Comment Backlash: ‘It Was Supposed To Be Funny’

Actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have addressed the criticism that followed their recent Instagram exchange where they called each other “chapri” — a term often perceived as derogatory and classist. The word sparked outrage among social media users, who called out the couple for using it casually in a public post.

The incident began when Aly shared a photo of Jasmin wearing jeans and a white crop top, captioning it with a poll asking, “Kya Jasmin chapri hai?” (Is Jasmin tacky?) followed by a laughing emoji. Jasmin responded in kind, sharing a sketch of Aly and posting, “Kya Aly chapri hai?” (Is Aly tacky?), also with a playful tone.

However, the attempt at humour didn’t sit well with many online. Several users criticised the couple for normalising a term often weaponised to mock people from marginalised backgrounds.

Responding to the backlash, Aly took to Instagram Stories, tagging a paparazzi post reporting the incident and wrote, “It’s not funny ,” while tagging Jasmin. Jasmin reposted the story, clarifying, “But it was supposed to be funny .”

Despite the clarification, the debate continues online, with some fans defending the couple’s lighthearted exchange, and others urging public figures to be more mindful of language.

Aly and Jasmin have been in a relationship since their time together on Bigg Boss 14. The duo first met in 2018 while shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and became close friends before falling in love on national television. They’ve been together ever since and often share glimpses of their travels and daily life on social media.