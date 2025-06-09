Ektaa Kapoor Takes Indirect Dig At Anurag Kashyap Over Netflix Criticism: ‘How About Being Gracious, Self-Aware?’

Ektaa Kapoor has seemingly fired back at filmmaker Anurag Kashyap following his critical remarks about Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and the streamer’s India strategy, particularly its recent partnership with Ekta’s Balaji Telefilms.

Taking to Instagram, the television and film producer appeared to aim a pointed message at Kashyap without naming him directly. “You are so dumb… saying this puts you at an advantage ‘I’m smarter, cooler’ but naaaaaaaa! Darling, how about gracious!!! and self-aware?????? An art that a lot of artists don’t have,” she wrote.

Ekta’s reaction came shortly after Kashyap lashed out at Sarandos for questioning Netflix’s decision to launch its India slate in 2018 with the gritty crime thriller Sacred Games. In his post, the Gangs of Wasseypur director sarcastically suggested that the streamer would have been better off starting with “Saas Bahu” content instead. “I always knew the tech guys are dumb when it comes to storytelling, but @tedsarandos is the definition of dumb,” Kashyap had written.

Refuting the snide dismissal of television dramas, Ektaa highlighted the cultural significance of her trademark “saas-bahu” shows. “’Saas bahu’ and their impact on Indian masses (how women got a voice in mass India) is well documented by prestigious Chicago research,” she pointed out.

In a separate Instagram story, Ektaa went further, suggesting that certain artists hide behind the guise of creative superiority. “Artists who talk of an inclusive world are actually more classist. We must do away with this ‘U can’t sit with us, we’re better’ attitude for democracy and fair play! Love n light to all.”

The war of words unfolded just as Netflix announced a renewed collaboration with Ektaa’s Balaji Telefilms on her birthday. The streamer said in a statement, “Netflix and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms come together in a creative collaboration to craft compelling stories across formats”, signalling a stronger push towards mass-appeal storytelling.