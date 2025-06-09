Is Paresh Rawal Back In Hera Pheri 3? Actor’s Cryptic Tweet Sparks Frenzy Among Fans

After Paresh Rawal shocked fans by announcing his departure from Hera Pheri 3 last month, his latest tweet has stirred fresh buzz and speculation, possibly hinting at a surprising U-turn. The veteran actor, loved for his portrayal of the iconic Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, left audiences heartbroken when he opted out of the third instalment, despite the return of co-stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.

While fans flooded social media pleading with Paresh to reconsider, many believed his exit marked the end of an era. But on Tuesday, the actor replied to a fan asking him to rejoin the project. His tweet read, “NO … There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri. ❤️.” This short but loaded response has now sent the internet into a frenzy, with many interpreting it as confirmation that Baburao is back.

NO … There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri . ❤️ https://t.co/k7naUD5jiC — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 9, 2025

Fans quickly latched onto the phrase “three heroes,” suggesting that Paresh is subtly indicating his return alongside Akshay and Suniel. Others speculated whether the initial exit news was a clever PR strategy to build hype around the film. One user posted, “If this is a stunt, it’s gonna work. I can’t stand the thought of my three movie dads divorcing.” Another wrote, “At this point, it’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s part of the plot.

Theories also emerged suggesting the entire controversy could even mirror the storyline of Hera Pheri 3 itself. One fan joked, “Maybe Shyam and Raju are suing Baburao over the missing ₹25 crores and the PR drama is just a modern-day spin on the original confusion.”

Whether it’s a genuine change of heart or a calculated move to reignite fan interest, one thing is clear—Paresh Rawal’s one tweet has reignited hope, nostalgia, and meme-worthy excitement around Hera Pheri 3.