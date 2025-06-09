Rajeev Sen Breaks Silence on Claims Of Living Off Sister Sushmita Sen’s Wealth: ‘What’s Your Problem?’

Rajeev Sen, model and younger brother of Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, is no stranger to media glare, often making headlines for his personal life. In his latest vlog, the businessman addressed a flurry of online criticism, particularly the claims that he leads a luxurious life funded by his famous sister and lives in his mother’s house without contributing.

Opening up candidly, Rajeev said he felt the need to respond to the constant trolling, especially accusations suggesting that he depends on his family’s wealth and hasn’t carved out an identity of his own. “I’m here because of my family, yes, but that doesn’t mean I haven’t worked for what I have,” he said.

Rajeev on Financial Independence and Career

Clarifying his professional standing, Rajeev shared, “I’ve had a successful jewellery business for years. It was a family company, and yes, a lot was handed to me—but I had to prove that I could sell and sustain it. Acting, producing, and now vlogging are passion projects. I’ve been able to pursue them because I’m financially stable thanks to my investments. I’ve earned a lot of money on my own, and I’m proud of that.”

He also spoke about living at home, saying if his mother ever asked him to leave, he would respect her decision. “I’ve never claimed that the house is mine—it’s my mother’s, built by her hard work,” Rajeev clarified.

Rajeev Slams Trolls for Judging His Life Choices

Taking a strong stance against online hate, Rajeev said, “Even if—just hypothetically—I was living off my mum, dad, or sister, what’s it to you? Am I taking money from your account? No, right? So chill. If I show my home or my lifestyle in vlogs, it’s for content. If you don’t like it, don’t watch.”

He added that he doesn’t need to match Bollywood stardom to feel validated. “I don’t need to be Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan to prove I’m doing well. I have a small, real circle—my parents, close friends, and those who love me genuinely. They’re the only people who matter to me.”