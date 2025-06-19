Kartik Aaryan Calls It A Wrap With ‘Apni Ananya’ But Croatia Pics Spark ‘Wannabe’ Troll Fest

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who last shared screen space in Pati Patni Aur Woh back in 2019, are currently making waves — both on and off screen. The two have been in Croatia filming for their upcoming Dharma rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, helmed by Satyaprem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans.

Earlier this month, Kartik had introduced Ananya as his leading lady with a cheeky photo of them kissing behind a passport, sending fans into a frenzy. Last night, he officially announced her schedule wrap with a sweet video of the duo dancing to their hit track Dheeme Dheeme, capturing the internet’s heart with their undeniable chemistry.

However, it wasn’t all love and applause. Some newly surfaced behind-the-scenes photos from the Croatian set ended up turning the internet into a troll zone. The images, which appear to be from a song shoot, feature Kartik sporting gelled spiky hair and sunglasses, while Ananya is seen in a neon pink outfit with feather earrings and honey-blonde highlights. Both appear tanned—possibly intentionally for the shoot’s vibe.

But their edgy looks didn’t quite land well with netizens, who were quick to draw comparisons with Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. Comments ranged from “Ranbir and Deepika Lite” to “wannabe DP and RK.” One even joked, “When your embarrassing friends dress up as Ash and Hrithik from Dhoom for Halloween.” Another quipped, “Saste Ranveer Deepika.”

Ananya, in particular, faced sharp comments about her styling. “The deepikafication of Ananya Panday” and “WHY IS ANANYA BRONZED?!” were among the critiques flooding social media. Users couldn’t help but point out her resemblance to Deepika’s look in Pathaan and Fighter, though not in the most flattering way.

Despite the online chatter, the Kartik-Ananya reunion continues to generate buzz. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to hit cinemas just in time for Valentine’s Day 2026, promising a full dose of love, drama, and possibly more viral moments.