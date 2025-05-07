Kartik Aryan Replaced By Vikrant Massey In Dostana 2, Will Be Seen With Kill Fame Lakshya Lalwani

The relationship between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar may have improved with time, but Bollywood’s new ‘Rooh Baba’ has been removed from the upcoming comedy film ‘Dostana 2’. While Dharma Productions is preparing to bring Kartik on screen as Ichhadhari Naag in ‘Nagzilla’, a new report claims that he has been replaced in ‘Dostana 2′ by ’12th Fail’ fame Vikrant Massey. He is also in the news these days for Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan’, which is set for release on July 11 this year.

Let us tell you that ‘Dostana 2’, being made under Karan Johar’s banner, has been in the news for a long time. In the year 2021, after differences between Kartik Aaryan and Dharma Productions, work on this film was stopped. But now work has started on it once again, however ‘Kill’ fame Lakshya Lalwani is still a part of this film. It is said that the makers are soon going to make an official announcement regarding the casting of Vikrant Massey in the lead role.

According to a report, efforts have begun to bring the romantic comedy ‘Dostana 2’ back on track. Sources have said, ‘Dostana is one of the most popular films. In such a situation, the makers wanted a new pair for the sequel. Vikrant Massey is a strong contender for this role at the moment. The makers are looking for an actor in the lead role who can bring both romantic chemistry and serious emotions on screen. Vikrant fits that.’

Last year, in 2024, Kartik Aaryan spoke to one of the media houses about the sudden closure of ‘Dostana 2’. The actor said, ‘That is a very old thing. Many times, many things are not in your control. I was silent then and I am silent on those things even now. I just work 100 percent, but whenever such news comes or any controversy comes, I stay in my shell, I remain calm.’