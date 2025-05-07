‘I Starting Getting Anxiety Attacks After Hearing Siddharth’s Demise News’, Jasmin Bhasin Opened Up On Losing Actor

Late small screen actor and Bollywood star Siddharth Shukla was also in the TV serial ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ along with Jasmin Bhasin and Rashmi Desai. This show was well-liked by the audience, and now Jasmin has talked about the actor during which she became emotional. She also started crying bitterly and talked about how the actor’s death upsets her because that incident was a ‘trauma’ for her.

Jasmin Bhasin revealed that when she heard the news of Siddharth’s demise in 2021, she started getting anxiety attacks. She said, ‘Everyone says that they don’t know anything about time. We just say it. We don’t follow them. In this case, this is what really happened. I didn’t even realize it. It happened suddenly. We had a lot that we wanted to talk about because we met after a long time on the sets of Bigg Boss.’

The actress further said, ‘I had only heard about anxiety attacks and panic attacks. What happens. But in reality, I felt it. It is a shock that he left without saying goodbye.’ ‘It is guilt that bothers me the most that I wish I had met him earlier, spent more time together, or talked more. Siddharth often used to say in the message, Yes, we will meet. Yes, we will meet. But he left this world suddenly’.

Jasmin said, ‘My mom and dad always say that God calls those early who are good. I think he was a good person, so God called him to himself.’ Let us tell you that Siddharth Shukla died on September 2, 2021, due to a heart attack. Everyone was shattered by this incident and was deeply shocked. The actress had worked with him and was also a good friend of his. Currently, she is dating Aly Goni and was also seen in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’.