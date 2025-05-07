‘I Am Learning English Through ChatGPT’, Diljit Dosanjh’s Video Going Viral On Social Media

Well-known Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh made his debut at the Met Gala 2025. During this, he expressed his gratitude for Punjab and Sikhism in this fashion event. He attended the event wearing a white costume with a kirpan and a turban. In this way, he expressed respect to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala. Many of his videos are going viral on social media, on which his fans have showered immense love.

Let us tell you that several pictures and videos have surfaced on the internet, in one of the pictures, he is seen with singer Shakira and others. Everyone is happy and engrossed in conversation. When Diljit was asked why he was busy on the phone, he said that he was learning English! Diljit Dosanjh’s video is going viral, in which he is sitting and using his phone. The celebs around him are talking in English.

Then the person making the video notices Diljit, who is using ChatGPT. He himself said, ‘I am learning English.’ Fans have lost their hearts to this cute act of the singer, and many people say that he is very true at heart. Let us tell you that Diljit Dosanjh was also wearing a lungi designed by American Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung. The singer wore a jewel-studded turban with a white crest and a lion figure on the mouth of the sword.

Apart from this, this singer wrote a line from the song of the film ‘Chamkila’ on Insta, ‘Main hun Punjab… #MetGala.’ He also said that he has brought the turban, his culture, and his mother tongue, Punjabi to the Met Gala. Apart from him, pregnant Kiara Advani and Shahrukh Khan were also seen at the event. On this occasion, husband Siddharth Malhotra was seen supporting her at every step. Priyanka Chopra was also seen with her husband Nick Jonas.