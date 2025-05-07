Bhumi Pednekar On Steamy Scenes With Ishaan Khatter: ‘Our Silences Said It All’

Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter are gearing up for the release of their upcoming romantic drama series The Royals, set to premiere on Netflix this Friday, May 9, 2025. Ahead of its release, Bhumi shared insights into building chemistry with her co-star and how the duo prepped for the more intimate scenes in the show.

Speaking to Zoom, Bhumi revealed that both she and Ishaan took part in intimacy workshops before filming began. “Ishaan fairly knows a lot about my life and vice versa, which created a lot of comfort. I went into this knowing that I would have to not have inhibitions around him,” she said. The actress added that the time spent off-camera helped establish a genuine connection that naturally flowed into their performances.

She also credited Ishaan for creating a safe and trusting environment during the filming of close scenes. “What I enjoyed the most with Ishaan is our silences. You can’t rehearse that. It can’t be written, it just happens,” Bhumi said, highlighting the unspoken ease between the two.

In a separate conversation with Just Too Filmy, Bhumi spoke about being part of a show that doesn’t objectify her character. “Most of my career, I haven’t been objectified,” she said with a laugh, before playfully adding that it was still fun to act opposite someone “so snackable,” referring to Ishaan. “I’ve seen people go weak in their knees around him,” she quipped.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, The Royals features a star-studded ensemble including Zeenat Aman, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, and Luke Kenny. Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the story follows a royal heir and a self-made entrepreneur as they navigate love, legacy, and societal expectations.