Karan Johar Speaks Out On ‘Career Destroyer’ Label, Says Positivity Gets Ignored

Filmmaker Karan Johar has finally addressed the long-standing accusations of sabotaging Bollywood careers, stating he’s tired of being the industry’s punching bag. Speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Karan said that while he’s often criticised, people conveniently overlook his decades-long contributions to Hindi cinema.

“People say I destroyed someone’s career—maine kisi ka kuch nahi kiya, maine bas apna kaam kiya (I didn’t harm anyone, I just did my job). It’s become fashionable to spread negativity. Love me or hate me, but don’t be indifferent. If I matter so much to you, clearly I’ve made an impact,” Karan said bluntly.

He pointed out how the industry praises actors like Adarsh Gourav today, yet few remember that his debut was in My Name Is Khan. Johar also highlighted the selective recognition he receives, saying no one credits him for backing fresh talent. “People aren’t talking about Lakshya Lalwani or Raghav Juyal, who have said that Kill changed their careers. If I launch an outsider, there’s silence. But the ‘nepo kid’ narrative is always amplified,” he added.

The filmmaker revealed he has launched nearly 25 directors and around 50 actors, many of them outsiders. “Why should I provide a list to justify my work? Films don’t succeed because of one actor. If we credit only the star, we insult the 100 others who helped make the film,” he asserted.

Karan’s next chapter: Cannes 2025

Meanwhile, Karan’s next big project, Homebound, is generating major international buzz. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, the film has secured a spot in the prestigious Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and co-written by Sumit Roy, Homebound also boasts a powerful global endorsement—Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese is on board as executive producer.

In a note released by Karan, Scorsese shared, “I saw Neeraj’s Masaan in 2015 and loved it. When I received the script for his second film, I was intrigued. Neeraj has crafted a beautiful film that adds great value to Indian cinema. I’m proud it’s part of Cannes this year.”

The film is produced under Johar’s Dharma Productions banner. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 13 to 24, 2025.