Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Diamond-Studded Mini Dress At Met Gala After-Party, With Nick By Her Side

Priyanka Chopra wowed in a mini diamond-encrusted dress at the Met Gala 2025 after-party, with a video of her and husband Nick Jonas quickly going viral online. Leave it to Priyanka Chopra to make your heart skip a beat! Hailed as a global icon, she took a bold leap to Hollywood, a decision that transformed her career.

Today, she enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, admired for her courage and unapologetic confidence. Recently, she stunned everyone with a breathtaking appearance at the MET Gala 2025. While her look evoked memories of her ‘Roma’ character, it was her after-party outfit that truly stole the show.

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a diamond-encrusted dress

For the after-party, Priyanka opted for a relaxed yet glamorous look. Marking her fifth appearance at the MET Gala, she dazzled in a mini dress adorned with diamonds, leaving the internet in awe with her fiery style. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas looked every bit the gentleman in a grey suit. A video surfaced of Nick escorting Priyanka through a crowd of paparazzi and fans, all eager for a glimpse of the global icon.

Nick and Priyanka didn’t take their daughter, Malti with them to the MET Gala

In an interview with Vogue at the MET Gala, Nick and Priyanka were asked about their daughter, Malti, who recently began school. The couple shared that she was at home as they got ready for the event. Nick also mentioned that they would be checking on her throughout the night while enjoying their time out. He stated: “It is different for sure. Our daughter was around as we were getting ready, and we would be checking in throughout the night. We are just having fun.”

Priyanka also shared that she gave her daughter, Malti, some time to herself and let her watch a movie. She explained that they typically reserve movie time for weekends, not weekdays. Reflecting on her daughter, Priyanka added: “I had to tell her that she can watch a movie today because we are (out). Weekdays, we can’t watch movies, it is just for the weekend, but today mama and daddy were going to the ball, she said… like Cinderella… I’ll watch Cinderella today.”

More about MET Gala 2025

This year’s MET Gala theme centered on ‘Tailoring Black Style,’ and Priyanka embraced it with a polka dot Balmain gown. The dress, featuring bold power shoulders, made her stand out among the global celebrities and influencers. She accessorized with a large hat and finished the look with a Bulgari necklace.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas chose a Bianca Suander design, pairing a shirt with a scarf, and elevated his look with a high-waisted belt featuring two Tiffany & Co. brooches. Other Indian celebrities making their MET Gala debut included Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Isha Ambani also attended, accompanied by her best friend Diya Mehta, sister of Shloka Mehta.