‘I Suffer From Body Dysmorphia’, Karan Johar Opened Up On Losing Weight And Looking Slim

Famous Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar often remains in the headlines due to his personal and professional life. Recently, people were shocked to see him because he had lost a lot of weight and looked very thin. It was said that he used the drug Ozempic to look slim. But now he has broken the silence about his body. He said that he is in such a condition that he does not like his own body. He is well aware of this problem and is also working on it.

Filmmaker Karan Johar once again talked about his feelings of insecurity about his body. Revealed on the podcast that he is struggling with a condition called ‘body dysmorphia’, in which a person does not like their body and feels ‘weird’ about it. He said that he is unable to see himself in the mirror. Let us tell you that Karan Johar said on a podcast, ‘After 52 years, I am finally feeling confident. Otherwise, I suffer from body dysmorphia. This is when you are ashamed of your body. When you feel uncomfortable without clothes. I still go through it. I can’t even look at myself in the mirror.’

He told how he was constantly struggling with his body. He was trying to fix health issues. It is often said about him that he is taking ‘skinny shots’ of Ozempic and Monjaro. Regarding this, he said, ‘Now people ask me – are you on Monjaro? Are you on Ozempic? I am tired of these comments. People don’t know my truth. You don’t know.’

Karan Johar further said that he has been fighting ‘obesity’ for many years, and recently he has been diagnosed with a thyroid problem. To fix this, he is trying to change his lifestyle. He said, ‘I have always struggled with obesity. I have tried thousands of types of diets, five hundred types of workouts, you can’t even imagine, every diet, every workout routine, I have tried everything. I have been struggling with this for many years.’