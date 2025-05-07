‘It Is Her PR Tactic, She Is Taking Advantage of This Opportunity’, Avneet Kaur Spotted At IPL Match Between MI And GT

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his Instagram often remain a topic of discussion on social media. After liking the actress’s photo on Avneet Kaur’s fan page, talks about the actress and Virat have started once again amid the uproar. Avneet was recently seen in the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans. This is the first time she has been seen in an IPL match. Fans said that it is her PR, which is taking advantage of this opportunity.

Let us tell you that the IPL 2025 match was held between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans, where Avneet Kaur had reached. Her picture went viral on the internet, to which people are giving mixed reactions. It is claimed that she was never spotted in any IPL match before this. Now, a verified account posted a photo of her during the match, in which she was sitting wearing power glasses.

Seeing Avneet Kaur on the ground, a user wrote, ‘She wants attention.’ One wrote, ‘My algorithm did not force me to like this photo.’ One wrote, ‘The poor girl must be thinking that Kohli is playing for Mumbai Indians.’ One wrote, ‘Someone should DM Kohli Bhai.’ One wrote, ‘She is begging for attention. She knows that this is the time to earn more followers.’ One said, ‘She came to the wrong match.’

After the incident of liking Avneet Kaur’s photo, Virat Kohli posted a long note on his social media account and said that this happened due to the Instagram algorithm. People had said many things about this. However, the actress has not said anything yet. Her name has been linked to Shubman Gill & Siddhant Chaturvedi. Now she is also being linked with Indian cricketers, which is childish.