More Than 6 Titles Registered In The Last 15 Days To Make A Film On The Recent Pahalgam Terror Attack In Kashmir

From ‘Border’ to ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, Bollywood has always been in the race to gain popularity through emotional war stories. Now, there is a race among makers to make films on the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir. According to a report, at least half a dozen titles have been registered in the last 15 days. Now, when India has retaliated by carrying out airstrikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan, filmmakers are going to be eager to bring Operation Sindoor to the big screen.

According to a media report, something similar had happened after the Pulwama attack and the clash in the Galwan Valley. Around 23 such titles were registered with the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPA) then. However, history also shows that only a handful of films out of the registered titles are able to take shape on screen. The makers of successful films like ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ had also registered titles like ‘Air Strike’ and ‘How’s the Josh’. While T-Series had registered about 7 titles similar to ‘Pulwama’.

Among the titles registered by the makers who want to make a film on the Pahalgam attack, one is ‘Pahalgam Attack’. This title has been registered by T-Series and Zee Studios. However, work on making a film on any of these titles has not started yet. After the terrorist attack, the shooting of films in Kashmir has also been put on hold, to restore which efforts are being made by both the government and the industry.

Recently, there was news that after ‘Sikander’, Salman Khan’s next film could be on Galwan Valley. Interestingly, Ajay Devgn also started the process of making a film on the attack on Indian soldiers by Chinese soldiers in Galwan, Ladakh in 2020. But at the moment, it is not clear whether Ajay Devgn will work as an actor in it or not. Now that Salman Khan is also preparing a film on the Galwan dispute, obviously, an official statement is awaited from both the giants.