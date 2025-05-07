Pawandeep Rajan’s First Glimpse Updating On His Health Shared From The Hospital Bed, Deets Inside

Reality singing competition ‘Indian Idol 12’ winner Pawandeep Rajan recently met with a terrible car accident. Now, after regaining consciousness, his first picture has surfaced on the internet, in which he is seen smiling. It is also made clear that the singer is out of danger. After seeing this photo surface on social media, his fans have breathed a sigh of relief. This photo is also going viral on the internet and garnering love from the audience.

Pawandeep Rajan

Let us tell you that Pawandeep Rajan had a car accident near Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh on May 5. His car collided with a cement truck parked on the road. The car was badly damaged in the accident, and apart from Pawandeep, two others were also seriously injured. He was referred to Delhi after first aid. It is being said that there is a fracture in the hand and both legs.

Pawandeep Rajan

However, he is out of danger now, and in the viral photo, he is seen lying on a hospital bed, and swelling is also evidently visible on his face. However, he is smiling even in pain, seeing which the fans have breathed a sigh of relief. After the road accident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also wished for his health and wrote on Twitter, ‘Received the sad news of the famous singer, son of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, Shri Pawandeep Rajan ji being injured in a road accident. I pray to God for his speedy recovery.’

Pawandeep Rajan

Pawandeep’s team also issued a statement, which read, ‘Hello everyone, you all know about the tragic road accident of Pawandeep Rajan, which happened on the morning of May 5 near Moradabad, UP, when he was returning to Delhi. He had to catch a flight to Delhi to attend an event. He was shifted to a good hospital in Delhi NCR. He has suffered several major fractures and minor injuries. This day was bad for the family and fans. He remained in pain and unconscious throughout the day. However, after every checkup, he was taken to the operating theatre, and the operation lasted for 6 hours. He is currently in the ICU. After resting for 3-4 days, he will again undergo surgery for fractures and injuries.’