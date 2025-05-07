Dipika Kakkar’s Clothing Brand DKI Is Not Shut Yet Clarified Shoaib Ibrahim, Gave Relief To Fans Through Social Media Post

‘Sasural Simar Ka’ fame and popular small screen actress Dipika Kakkar is often in the news, who is known in every household. After reaching the peak of her career, this strong actress distanced herself from the world of glamour after getting married to her co-star, Shoaib Ibrahim. She used to give her full attention to the family and her son. Then, after 4 years, she also made a comeback with ‘Celebrity MasterChef’, but left it midway, citing health concerns.

Well, you must know that the actress is also a businesswoman who started her own clothing brand DKI, in 2023. Now a news related to her brand has come out in the media that it has been shut down. However, Dipika’s husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, has told the truth about these speculations and rumours. Dipika Kakar’s husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, dismissed the rumors and told on social media that the brand is not closed.

Talking about this, the actor said that no new stock had been filled recently. Due to this, people may have got misunderstanding. He assured the fans that new collections will be launched soon and the brand is fully active, not closed. Hearing this statement, fans have definitely gotten relief from Dipika’s statements. Let us tell you that Dipika launched Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim Label DKI at the end of 2023.

This is a clothing brand that has traditional clothes is Deepika’s dream project. She worked on it for 2 years and planned it. But due to health issues and being busy with family, it went live in September-October 2024. Talking about Dipika, she is a resident of Pune who achieved stardom with the serials ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’. She also became the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 12’ in 2018. She also participated in ‘Nach Baliye 8’ and was seen in ‘Celebrity Masterchef’ in 2025, which she left midway.