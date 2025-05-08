‘Went Through A Lot’: Deepika Padukone Reveals Having A Complicated Pregnancy

Actor Deepika Padukone, who welcomed her first child with husband Ranveer Singh in September 2024, has now opened up about her challenging pregnancy journey. In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Deepika shared that the final months of her pregnancy were far from easy, revealing that she faced significant complications leading up to the delivery.

Reflecting on the emotional and physical toll of those months, Deepika said, “I went through a lot in the eight, nine months of being pregnant and delivery.” She also added that while her daughter Dua was born in September, it still feels like “just yesterday” to her.

The actor also spoke about how she and Ranveer chose their daughter’s name, revealing that the decision came two months after her birth. “We wanted to hold her in our arms first, let her see the world, let her personality begin to show,” she said. “And then, the name just felt like the perfect summary of what she means to us.”

The couple introduced their daughter to the world during Diwali 2024, revealing her name as Dua Padukone Singh. At the time, they shared the sentiment behind the name, writing, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.”

Now embracing motherhood, Deepika is determined to give Dua a childhood “free from any expectation,” much like her own. Having spent years navigating the limelight, Deepika says she’s learned to tune out the noise and focus on what truly matters—family.

Deepika and Ranveer, who married in 2018, have embraced this new chapter with joy. Professionally, Ranveer is gearing up for roles in Aditya Dhar’s next project and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. Deepika, meanwhile, was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, and while rumours suggest she may reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for King, there’s no official word yet.