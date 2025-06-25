Mika Singh Slams Diljit Dosanjh Over Hania Aamir’s Casting In ‘Sardaar Ji 3’

Singer Mika Singh has openly criticised Diljit Dosanjh for featuring Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, Mika took to Instagram Stories to call Diljit “irresponsible” for collaborating with a Pakistani artist.

“Desh pehle (country first),” Mika wrote, reminding fans of the current political climate. “When our nation’s dignity is involved, people should think twice before working with talent from across the border.”

He further referenced Abir Gulaal, the unreleased romantic drama starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, stating that many in the industry had earlier opposed its release in India. Taking a direct swipe at Diljit, Mika said, “What’s more shocking is that a fake singer, after doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans buying tickets, has now disappeared — leaving fans betrayed and helpless.”

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have also condemned Sardaar Ji 3 for casting Hania Aamir, urging the makers of Border 2 to drop Diljit from the project. FWICE even sent a letter to PM Modi, demanding strict action.

Diljit, however, continues to promote Sardaar Ji 3, which is set to release overseas on June 27. The film, directed by Amar Hundal, stars Diljit as a ghost hunter alongside Hania and Neeru Bajwa.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps across the border. In the aftermath, several Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir, saw their social media accounts withheld in India.