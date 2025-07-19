Bigg Boss 17’s Mannara Chopra Drops UNSEEN Childhood Photo With Sister Priyanka Chopra On Her 43rd Birthday: See Here!

On Priyanka Chopra’s 43rd birthday, the global superstar received an adorable wish from her sister Mannara Chopra that fans couldn’t ignore. Celebrated on July 18, Priyanka’s special day was filled with love and warm wishes pouring in from friends, fans, industry peers, and family members. Among them, her cousin and actress Mannara Chopra joined in to extend heartfelt birthday greetings.

Mannara made her debut in the Indian television industry by joining the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. Earlier today, the actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister. What makes this post extra special is the rare, unseen childhood picture she included in the story.

Mannara Chopra extends her wishes to Priyanka Chopra

On July 18, Mannara Chopra took to Instagram to share a story wishing her elder sister, Priyanka Chopra. She posted a picture from Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ wedding, featuring herself alongside her parents and sister, Mitali Handa. However, it’s the second photo that truly captured our hearts. This childhood snapshot features Priyanka alongside Mannara Chopra, their parents, and other siblings. While sharing the picture, Mannara captioned it, “Happy Birthday mimi didi. God bless you.”

Here’s How Mannara Wished Priyanka Chopra

Professionally, Mannara Chopra rose to fame after her appearance on Bigg Boss 17, where viewers got a glimpse of her genuine and unfiltered personality. Prior to the reality show, she had already showcased her talent through various films across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada cinema. She also appeared on television in Laughter Chefs 2, where she was paired with Sudesh Lehri. However, Mannara had to leave the show midway due to prior commitments.

Talking about her personal life, Mannara Chopra recently went through a difficult time. Her father, Raman Rai Handa, who was the uncle of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, passed away on June 16. As per reports, he was living in Delhi with his family. Handa is survived by his wife, Kamini, and their two daughters, Mannara and Mitali. The heartbreaking news has left many in shock, including the actress’s fans. After navigating this difficult period, Mannara recently took to Instagram to share that she has resumed work.