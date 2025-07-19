Shah Rukh Khan Injured On King Set, Filming Delayed Until After September

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly suffered an injury while shooting for his much-anticipated action thriller, King. According to sources, the actor picked up a muscle strain while filming an intense sequence in Mumbai, following which he’s been advised to take a month-long break to recover before returning to set.

A source close to the project revealed, “Shah Rukh was injured during a shoot in Mumbai. While the exact nature of the injury hasn’t been publicly disclosed, it’s been described as a muscular issue. Thankfully, it’s nothing too serious but he’s been advised not to ignore it.” The actor has since travelled to the US for medical consultation and recovery. “Doctors have recommended a month of rest, and he’s been asked to be extra cautious before resuming action scenes,” the source added.

As a result of the injury, the production schedule for King, which was lined up for July and August, has been pushed back. Filming is now expected to resume post-September, once SRK makes a full recovery.

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani hasn’t issued any official statement yet, though her recent Instagram updates suggest she is currently in New York with the superstar.

King, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and veteran actor Saurabh Shukla. Rumours have also hinted at a stellar ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, and Anil Kapoor, though the full line-up remains unconfirmed.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat recently confirmed his involvement in King, sharing during an interview, “SRK sir had been thinking about this for a while, and despite the role being small, he personally reached out to me. Who can say no to him?”

The high-octane action film remains in production, with the release date yet to be finalised.