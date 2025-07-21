Amitabh Bachchan Snaps At Paparazzi Outside Jalsa: ‘Bandh Karo’

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who famously greets his fans every Sunday outside his Jalsa residence, recently had an unusual run-in with a paparazzo that’s caught everyone’s attention online. A video of the veteran actor visibly losing his temper on a cameraperson for recording him without permission has gone viral.

In the clip doing the rounds on social media, Amitabh is seen in his signature white kurta-pyjama paired with an off-white shawl and dark spectacles, holding his phone in one hand. As he stepped out of his home, he quickly grew irritated on noticing someone filming him. Clearly miffed, he is heard saying, “Aye, nahi. Ye mat nikalo, band karo (Hey, stop it, don’t film this)!” signalling the person to stop recording immediately.

The rare moment of anger from the usually calm actor has triggered a wave of reactions. Some netizens even joked that Big B was channeling his wife, Jaya Bachchan, who is often seen confronting paparazzi for similar reasons. Fans were taken aback since Amitabh is generally known for his warm rapport with the media and rarely loses his composure in public.

This incident also mirrors what many Bollywood stars have raised in recent years—about the need for privacy, with several actors asking for consent before being filmed or photographed outside their homes.

Meanwhile, the 81-year-old actor also paid tribute to Chandra Barot, director of his 1978 classic Don, who passed away recently at the age of 86. Remembering him fondly on his blog, Amitabh wrote, “Another and another sad moment. Dear dear friend and my director of DON – Chandra Barot passed away this morning… He was more of a family friend than anything else. I can only pray.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen returning to television with the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, premiering August 11 on Sony TV.