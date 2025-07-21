Karan Johar Shuts Down ‘Nepo Kid’ Trolls, Calls Saiyaara Modern Bollywood Classic

Filmmaker Karan Johar isn’t holding back when it comes to defending young talent. The director recently took to Instagram to rave about Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. However, amidst the praise, Karan also delivered a sharp response to a troll who called him “nepo kid ka daijaan (nanny to nepo kids),” standing up firmly for the newcomers.

In his heartfelt post, Karan called Saiyaara “the best film of Mohit Suri’s career,” adding that it left him in tears, yet filled him with joy. “I don’t remember the last time I felt like this after watching a film… tears flowing and yet immense joy… the love story conquered the screen and revived the magic of Bollywood romance,” he wrote. Karan also lauded Yash Raj Films, saying, “My alma mater has brought love back to the movies.”

He further praised the film’s music, calling it a “character” in itself, and appreciated Mohit Suri for creating magic on screen. Karan went on to shower compliments on Ahaan Panday, calling him “spectacular,” and Aneet Padda, whom he described as “gorgeous” and emotionally moving. “Your eyes spoke volumes, and your silences broke my heart,” Karan said about their performances.

But it wasn’t all love in the comments. One user taunted Karan, saying, “A gaya nepo kid ka daijaan,” implying he always promotes industry insiders. Karan hit back sharply, “Chup kar! Ghar baithe baithe negativity mat paal! Do bachon ka kaam dekh aur khud kuch kaam kar (Shut up! Don’t breed negativity sitting at home! Watch their work and do something productive yourself)!”

Karan’s reply earned him support from fans who agreed that talent should be celebrated regardless of background. Many praised Ahaan and Aneet’s chemistry and performance. Despite having no big stars, Saiyaara has already grossed ₹83 crore, proving itself a box office winner.