Karan Johar’s Funny Conversation With His Daughter Roohi On Labubu Doll Winning Hearts On The Internet 

Labubu fever has taken over the world, and even filmmaker Karan Johar’s life is spared from this fever. Recently, he shared a glimpse of the conversation going on in his house about this doll on his official Instagram handle, and it went viral in no time. In this viral video, his daughter Roohi is defending the doll and calling it her friend. Karan Johar’s daughter jokingly reprimanded him.

Let us tell you that Roohi is known for making witty comments on her father, Karan Johar. She was seen playing with the Labubu doll along with her twin brother, Yash. In the video shared on social media, Karan Johar jokingly asked his daughter, ‘Roohi, do you really want to follow this trend?’ The six-year-old sternly said, ‘This is not a trend, it’s my friend.’ Karan replied with a little concern, ‘Oh my god, okay.’ He wrote in the caption, ‘Can’t argue with that, right? #Labubutakeover.’

In the comment box of this video, Mahdeep Kapoor posted several red heart emojis. Sophie Choudhary also wrote, ‘Well said Roohi’. Fans also praised this beautiful conversation of father-daughter and wrote, ‘I am waiting for the day when my daughter will want me to buy one of these for her. Your voice is so smooth, and she is so cute. God bless you, cute angle’.

Urvashi Rautela also posted several pictures of Wimbledon 2025 on her Instagram, in which she was sitting with several Labubu dolls. During this, she wore a beautiful white dress and showed four different colored Labubu tied to her bag. However, fans made the funniest comments. One user wrote, ‘First Indian woman to lift four Labubu’. Another comment read, ‘That boy wearing a blue T-shirt in the background spoiled all the pictures, so Urvashi has become the first actress from India again in this category’. One wrote, ‘Only Urvashi can do Labubu on Birkin at Wimbledon’.