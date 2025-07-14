Kiran Kumar Recalled His Memories of Working With Sridevi In Khuda Gawah, Praised Her Hardwork And Affection

Legendary Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar recently told how he got the chance to play the role of Pasha in the 1992 action drama film ‘Khuda Gawah’. He gave the credit for this to the late filmmaker Mukul S Anand. After originally being chosen for Amrish Puri, this role was given to Kiran because of Mukul S Anand. Due to this decision, he got a chance to work with legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi.

Kiran Kumar refreshed his memories of working with the late actress Sridevi in an interview. During this, he also made some revelations and said, ‘I have a relationship of salaam-dua with Sridevi. She did not let anyone come close to her. So I used to only greet her on the set. But whenever she performed, I used to praise her.’

Kiran Kumar had a long conversation with Sridevi during the shooting of the climax of ‘Khuda Gawah’. About this, he said, ‘I am running in the climax. Amit ji and Sridevi are riding horses on either side of me. They lift me and then throw me off a mountain. This is how Pasha dies. But as soon as he lifted me and continued riding on the horse, one of the horse’s knuckles hit my leg and then swelled.’

Sridevi immediately asked about his well-being. Kiran recalled, ‘After the shooting, Sridevi got down from the horse and asked, ‘Kiran, are you okay? Your leg is hurt.’ I said, ‘Yes, it’s okay. It will be fine.’ She said, ‘You should be careful. Why didn’t you take a duplicate for this shot?’ I said, ‘Madam, you lifted me up in this shot. It was a lot of fun. Please don’t worry. Thank you very much.’ This was the only conversation I had with Madam. But that was enough.’