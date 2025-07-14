‘First Indian Woman To Carry 4 Labubu Dolls’, Urvashi Rautela Trolled For Carrying Dolls On Her Bag At Wimbledon 

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who calls herself number 1 in everything and the first actress to do everything in this universe, has reached London to watch the final match of Wimbledon women’s singles. From there, she posted all her pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. In these pictures, she looked very beautiful, but the Labubu doll hanging on her bag attracted all the attention.

Now people are saying different things about it and are making fun of her. Labubu doll is a trend these days, every small and big celebrity is buying it and posting it on their Instagram handle. Now, Urvashi Rautela has also flaunted her dolls. When she reached to watch the Wimbledon match, she hung not one or two, but four dolls on her bag. And she was seen showing them on camera all the time.

However, now people are making fun of this that she is the first actress who has bought 4 Labubu dolls and put them in her bag. A user wrote on Urvashi Rautela’s post, ‘The first Indian woman to carry 4 Labubu.’ One user wrote, ‘5 labubus in one frame.’ One wrote, ‘Urvashi didi seems to be selling Labubu.’ One wrote, ‘The first woman who attended Wimbledon with Labubu.’ One user wrote, ‘This looks very rubbish and the bag also looks cheap. Excess of everything is bad.’ One wrote, ‘She looks like a labubu selling lady.’

Let us tell you that Urvashi Rautela has been the victim of a lot of criticism this year due to her statements. On the box office collection of ‘Daku Maharaj’ released in January 2025, she had said that she is the first actress whose film earned 105 crores in 2-3 days. Also, instead of expressing grief over the attack on Saif Ali Khan, the actress flaunted her Rolex and ring watch. She said that her parents had gifted it to her.