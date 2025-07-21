Akshay Kumar Loses Cool At Fan For Clicking His Photo In London, Netizens Say, ‘Thoda Privacy..’ Deets Inside!

Akshay Kumar was recently seen strolling through the streets of London. A thrilled fan, upon spotting his favorite star, began recording him, which reportedly left Akshay annoyed. Here’s how he reacted. Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors, is known for his versatile performances and charming personality.

Over the years, he has often grabbed headlines for his sharp wit and candid remarks. Recently, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star was seen strolling along Oxford Street in London. However, things took a turn when the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor lost his cool after a fan started recording him without his consent. In a viral video, the Housefull 5 actor can be seen confronting a fan, and later in the reel, he even posed for a selfie with the Padman star. However, the comment section is now filled with netizens sharing their opinions.

Akshay Kumar Loses His Cool at a Fan in London

A recent video of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar strolling through the streets of London has gone viral online. In the clip, a fan was secretly recording the actor without his permission. Akshay, dressed in a stylish charcoal grey tank top, matching shorts, and a beanie, appeared calm at first. However, upon noticing the fan filming him, he seemed visibly annoyed and even attempted to grab the phone. He confronted the individual and asked him to leave. Interestingly, despite his initial anger, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha star later posed for a selfie with the fan.

Netizens’ reaction to the video

As soon as the video went viral, netizens flocked to the comment section to express their views. Criticizing the fans’ behavior, one user commented, “Every moment doesn’t need to be filmed. Respect his space.” Another user commented, “Itna bhi kya craze? Thoda tameez rakho yaar.” Another user penned, “Vacation pe hai banda, aaram se rehne do yaar.” Calling the fan’s action shameful, “You should be ashamed, not happy, bro..” Lauding the actor, one user wrote, “Akshay sir ne bilkul theek kiya, boundary set karna zaruri hai.” Another user commented, “Sahi kara Akshay sir ne, bina pooche video lena galat hai.” Another user wrote, “Respecting someone’s space is basic. Akshay sir ne bilkul sahi kiya.” Highlighting the fact that celebrities too need space to chill, a user wrote, “Even celebs deserve chill time. AK did nothing wrong.”

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming projects

Akshay Kumar has been grabbing headlines recently for his upcoming film Housefull 5. In 2025, the actor is in the spotlight with multiple releases, including Kesari Chapter 2, Kannappa, Sky Force, and Housefull 5. He also has a horror-comedy titled Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, in the pipeline. The film will feature Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

Additionally, Akshay is set to return in the highly anticipated sequel Hera Pheri 3, alongside Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. His upcoming projects also include Jolly LLB 3, Haiwaan, and more. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Akshay will further be seen in big ventures like Bhagam Bhag 2 and Welcome to the Jungle.

About Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, originally named Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, was born on September 9, 1967, in Chandni Chowk, Delhi. He stepped into Bollywood in 1991 with his debut film Saugandh. The following year, he rose to fame with the hit film Khiladi, marking the beginning of his successful career. Over the years, Akshay has delivered numerous blockbusters like OMG 2, Sooryavanshi, Good Newzz, Mission Mangal, and Phir Hera Pheri. He has also been a part of several cult classics, including OMG, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and many more. Click here to watch.