Why Celebrity Homes Are No Longer Safe: Inside Mumbai’s Alarming Security Breach Surge

Celebrity home security is under fresh scrutiny as back-to-back trespassing incidents make headlines in Mumbai. Just days ago, a man reportedly entered a Pali Hill residential complex — where stars like Kriti Sanon, Jaaved Jaaferi, and cricketer KL Rahul reside — vandalised the elevator and flashed obscene gestures at security cameras.

One would assume that celebrity residences are fortresses with airtight security, but recent events suggest otherwise. Earlier this year, the shocking incident of Saif Ali Khan getting stabbed inside his Mumbai residence shook the nation. More recently, a woman was caught trespassing at Aditya Roy Kapur’s home, further fuelling concerns about lax security around famous faces.

‘SECURITY GETS THE LOWEST PRIORITY’

Speaking to professionals who’ve handled security for Bollywood’s biggest names reveals some glaring truths. Yusuf Ibrahim, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, blamed poor pay and overworked guards. “Societies first talk about budgets when you mention security. Guards make ₹15,000 a month, working 12-hour shifts with no weekly off. Many end up doing double shifts just to survive. And still, when a proposal is made to increase their salary to ₹20,000, society members say there’s no budget,” Yusuf explained.

He added, “How do you expect alertness? These guards are exhausted. When they doze off for a few minutes, trespassers sneak in. I’ve said this for years — treat them like humans. People hurl abuses if gates open a little late. Do they not deserve basic dignity or restroom breaks?”

Actor Ronit Roy, who runs a security agency, also pointed out basic loopholes in celebrity homes. “I’ve seen homes of celebrities with loose balcony latches and unlocked sliding windows, just because aesthetics are prioritised over security. It’s not rocket science. You can’t rely on CCTV for prevention — those are post-incident tools. Many don’t even have proper door bolts.”

Actor Kushal Tandon, who recently had a fan barge into his home, shared, “I live in a highly secure complex with multiple layers of checks. Yet, a fan entered during an intercom glitch. It was scary since I live with family. Thankfully it ended calmly, but these situations can spiral fast.”

With such alarming patterns emerging, insiders agree: it’s high time celebrity home security stopped being an afterthought.