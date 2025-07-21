‘Watch #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi From 29th July At 10:30 PM’, Channel Released The Timings For Season 2

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Season 2 is returning to TV soon, with Tulsi and Mihir, one of the most famous on-screen couples of Indian television. This show is making headlines for many reasons, even before its release. In the show, Smriti Irani is making a comeback to acting and the television screen. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the show well, and recently, the old cast of ‘Kyunki…’ reunited to shoot for the title track of the show.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Let us tell you that recently, the channel released a teaser featuring the entire cast of the serial. The video shared on Instagram has a caption, “Behind the camera lies friendship, laughter, and lots of memories. The journey with Tulsi is starting again. Will you join us? Watch #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi from 29th July at 10:30 pm.”

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

In the video, actors like Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth, Gauri Pradhan, Hiten Tejwani, Amar Upadhyay, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, and Ketaki Dave can be seen performing scenes together. Apart from this, Shakti Anand also shares his excitement about reuniting with the cast and recalls that ‘KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi’ was his first show.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kamalika Guha Thakurta shared that she has played her role for eight years and returning to the sets after 25 years felt absolutely surreal. The experience brought back a wave of memories and emotions for them. Hiten and Gauri shared that they feel it is like coming home for them. The teaser has got all the fans excited, and they are eager to see Smriti Irani and Amar as Tulsi and Mihir again.