‘Opening Tomorrow, The Lights Are On’, Kapil Sharma’s Kaps Cafe Will Reopen After 10 Days of Fire In Surrey

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath opened a cafe in Surrey, ‘Kaps Cafe’, at the beginning of this month. But just a week after the opening of this beautiful cafe, there was a fire at the cafe, after which it had to be temporarily closed. Now, 10 days after this incident, Kapil has given good news to the fans through his social media and informed them that the cafe is opening again.

Kapil Sharma’s Post

Let us tell you that while informing the fans, Kapil Sharma’s cafe wrote on Instagram, ‘Opening tomorrow. The lights are on. The coffee is hot, and our hearts are full. Kaps Cafe is opening again tomorrow. Meet us daily from 8 am to 10 pm. See you there.’ At the same time, the note reads, ‘Kaps Cafe, reopening tomorrow. We missed you. Grateful for your continued love and support. We are reopening our doors with comfort and care to welcome you. See you soon.’

Kapil Sharma’s Cafe

On July 9, Kaps Cafe was shot at, with several bullets hitting the cafe and surrounding buildings. The firing was claimed by Harjeet Singh Ladi, an alleged activist of the banned Khalistani organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and one of India’s most wanted men listed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Harjeet reportedly said that the attack was to avenge comments allegedly made by Kapil.

Kapil Sharma

The Kaps Cafe team had said on social media about the incident, ‘A message from the heart: We opened Kaps Cafe with the hope of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. The clash of violence with that dream is heartbreaking. We are recovering from this shock, but are not giving up. Thank you for your support, your kind words, prayers, and memories sent through DM. Let’s stand strong against violence.’