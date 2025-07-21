‘Shameless, Her Son Must Be Seeing These Pictures’, Malaika Arora Trolled For Her Latest Photos From Italy Vacation

51-year-old beautiful Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is currently in Italy. Recently, she shared her glamorous photo with her son Arhaan Khan from her vacation on social media, but she came under fire. This time, she has gone a step further and posted her tremendous pictures in which she is seen sunbathing and sitting by the side of a swimming pool. Now, even on this, her fans are not tired of praising her beauty.

Malaika Arora

One user said that she is becoming more beautiful day by day. At the same time, some users are trolling her here, too. Calling her ‘shameless’, they are saying that her son must also be watching these photos! Let us tell you that Malaika Arora shared her photos and wrote in the caption, ‘Pink.’ In the first photo, she is taking a mirror selfie.

Malaika Arora

In the second photo, Malaika is posing wearing a summer hat. It seems that she is in a car. She is wearing a seat belt. Her bag is also kept behind. She is also wearing a pink shirt. In the third photo, Malaika looks extremely glamorous while sunbathing. In one of the photos, Malaika’s face is not visible, but her toned figure is definitely visible. In one photo, Malaika is posing in a resort built on the seashore.

Malaika Arora

In another photo, Malaika is sitting on the edge of the swimming pool. She has put a flower in her ears. She has covered herself with a white colored cloth. However, it is not mentioned who took this photo of her. In the last photo, Malaika is again seen posing in the resort, and there is a beautiful view of the vast sea in front. Everyone’s reactions are coming from these photos. One fan said, ‘She is becoming more beautiful day by day.’ Another said, ‘Malla energetic’. The third said, ‘You can praise her, criticize her, but cannot ignore her.’