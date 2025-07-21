Baahubali’s PR Team Took A Dig At Astronomer CEO Andy Byrne And HR Head Kristin Cabot In Baahubali Style

Recently, a video of the Coldplay concert featuring Astronomer CEO Andy Byrne and HR head Kristin Cabot has taken the internet by storm, not just for its drama but also for the flurry of memes. Now, the ‘Baahubali’ team has also jumped on the trend and shared a hilarious post of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty from Baahubali taking a dig at the CEO’s alleged extramarital affair.

Let us tell you that for the past few days, a video of the Coldplay concert is going viral on social media, showcasing the extramarital affair of Astronomer CEO and Kristin Cabot. Now, on Saturday, the ‘Baahubali’ social media team posted a meme featuring the famous couple posing in their ‘Baahubali 2’ avatars, Baahubali and Devasena. The caption read, “CEO and HR of Maahismati.”

Seeing this post, the fans burst into laughter in the comments section, praising the admin’s witty style. One user wrote, ‘Admin, whoever you are, I love you’. Another user said, ‘Hey admin, you did a great job’. A third user said, ‘No’. One user wrote, ‘Wait a minute, the Rajmata will probably throw the CEO out of the palace too’. A fan wrote, ‘This is the Coldplay in India’.

The meme is about the now-infamous video in which Byrne and Cabot try to hide their faces while Coldplay, to which frontman Chris Martin quipped, ‘I hope we haven’t done anything bad… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.’ The clip came into the limelight after it was revealed that the two are married to different people. Byrne to Megan Kerrigan Byrne and Cabot to Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot.