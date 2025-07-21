Akshay Kumar Snatched A Fan’s Phone Trying To Make His Video Without His Permission In The Streets of London, Deets Inside

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was last seen in ‘Housefull 5’ along with a team of almost 18 actors. He also appeared in a cameo role in the Telugu movie ‘Kannapa’. Currently, he is spending his leisure time in London, where he is roaming the streets without any worry. But his temper rose when a fan started making a video of him without his permission. The actor got so angry that he started snatching the fan’s phone. However, later he did something that touched everyone’s heart.

Let us tell you that in this video, Akshay Kumar is roaming the streets of London wearing a black t-shirt, shorts, and a cap of the same color on his head. As soon as he saw that a fan was recording his video, he got furious. He also started snatching the fan’s phone. There is another glimpse of Akshay in this, in which he is walking with a foreign woman. Fans are also asking Who is this woman!

At the end of the video, Akshay clicked a selfie with the fan whom he was getting angry with. That too while smiling. His style was liked by the fans. After watching this video, most of the fans are in support of Akshay Kumar. They say that Akshay’s anger is justified because no one can take a video or photo of someone without their permission.

A fan said, ‘When will people get civic sense that they cannot make a video of someone without their consent. Shameful. You could have asked for a selfie normally.’ Talking about the work front of Akshay Kumar, let us tell you that he will be seen in ‘Jolly LLB 3’, ‘Bhoot Bangla’, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, and ‘Hera Pheri 3’. He will also be seen in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’.