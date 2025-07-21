Ram Charan Celebrated His Wife Upasana Kamineni’s 36th Birthday With Great Pomp And Show, Deets Inside

Telugu superstar Ram Charan recently celebrated his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s 36th birthday with great pomp and show. He shared a lovely post for his wife on his social media handle. Sharing the video on social media, he has written a short but cute note for her, in which he has described her as the ‘most beautiful person’. Along with this note, there is also a glimpse of the birthday bash with Ram Charan and his two-year-old daughter, Klin Kaara.

Let us tell you that Ram Charan posted a photo on Instagram in which a whole room is filled with balloons. There are colorful balloons from the ceiling to the floor. A table is also visible, on which there is decoration for the birthday celebration. Upasana is in the picture. Klin Kaara is in Ram Charan’s lap, who is holding the ribbon of the balloon. Seeing this, a smile appears on the faces of Upasana and Ram.

Ram Charan has written in the caption, ‘Happy birthday to the most beautiful person. Upasana, may God bless you.’ Let us tell you that Upasana and Ram Charan got married in the year 2012. After 11 years of marriage, in 2023, a daughter was born to them, who is named Klin Kaara and turned two on June 20. On this special occasion, he went to meet a cub tigress in the zoo, who has also been named Klin Kaara.

If we talk about Ram Charan’s films, then let us tell you that he will be seen in the sports drama movie ‘Peddi’ directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, it stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma. The film will be released on 27 March 2026, on Ram Charan’s birthday.