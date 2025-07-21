‘This Man Was Hungry For Chappals Not Chicken’, Badshah Took A Dig At Man Eating Chicken In Govinda Restaurant of ISKCON

Rapper and actor Badshah, who is in constant discussions for being associated with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, has strongly condemned a viral video that has angered many Indians. In this video, an African-British man is seen entering Govinda Restaurant, a pure vegetarian restaurant run by ISKCON, and eating KFC chicken. The video is being criticized online, and many believe that it was done deliberately to provoke people.

In the viral clip shared on the internet, the man is seen asking the restaurant staff if they serve meat. When he is told that the restaurant is completely vegetarian, he takes out a box of KFC from his bag, places it on the counter, and starts eating chicken in front of the diners. What further fuelled the anger was that he allegedly started serving chicken to other customers as well, many of whom looked uncomfortable.

Despite being asked to leave the restaurant, the man continued his antics until security personnel were called in. He was then escorted out, but not before he started creating a ruckus. As soon as the video went viral on social media, reactions started pouring in, and people called the act disrespectful, insensitive, and a deliberate ploy. Now, Badshah gave a sharp response to X on Sunday, July 20.

He wrote, ‘Even the chicken will be embarrassed. This man was hungry for chappals, not chicken.’ After this funny but sharp comment, he further wrote, ‘True strength is in respecting what you don’t understand.’ These words of Badshah were liked by many users, and they praised him for condemning the act while stressing the importance of cultural respect. Although the identity of the person seen in the video is not yet confirmed, the reaction to it is growing rapidly. ISKCON followers and the general public have expressed their disappointment, and some have even suggested taking legal action.