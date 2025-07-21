‘I Wanna Clear..’ Ashish Chanchlani Slams Misogynistic Trolls, Deletes Remark On Elli AvRam’s Body Count: Read Here!

The YouTuber criticised the misogynistic comments directed at Elli AvRam but deleted his tweet soon after sharing it. Popular YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvRam have been making headlines after fans speculated they were dating, all because the duo posted a cosy picture that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Fans have now realised that it was all part of the promotion for their new song, Chandaniya. During the promotions, Elli faced relentless trolling. Ashish, on the other hand, remained silent for a long time even after trolls targeted Elli over her body count—until he finally broke his silence by sharing a cozy picture with her and writing: ‘finally’. The YouTuber initially clapped back at the trolls, but has since deleted his post on X.

Ashish Chanchlani Removes X Post Defending Elli AvRam After Body Count Trolls

Elli and Ashish’s fans initially believed they were a couple, but the two never clarified their relationship status. While some fans cheered for their romance and congratulated them, others resorted to trolling. Elli faced harsh comments about her past relationships and body count on social media.

Ashish was taken aback by the level of misogyny circulating online. One user on X accused the YouTuber of pulling a publicity stunt by pretending to date Elli just to promote their song, which the user called “trash,” ultimately leading to character assassination of the actress. Despite all this, Ashish remained silent until now and wrote: “I wanna clear something before you all. Make no mistake. Those ‘people’ in my comments are not my audience/fans or followers. Half of them don’t even follow me. It’s a free platform and an open tweet, and all the disgusting things they say will never be supported or encouraged by me or my fans.”

Ashish and Elli’s first post with the caption “finally” was reportedly just a prank to promote their new video, Chandaniya. However, when Ashish shared the picture, Elli faced a barrage of se**st remarks, many of which mocked her alleged body count. For those unaware, “body count” is a slang term often used to shame women based on the number of physical relationships they’ve had in their personal lives.

In his now-deleted post, Ashish clarified that his subscribers are not like this, emphasising that anyone who has followed him for the past decade knows the values he promotes within his fandom. He added that what happened was absolutely pathetic and assured fans that he would address the issue soon.

Why did Elli AvRam face trolling?

Ashish deleted his tweet supporting Elli on X just a few hours after posting it, but by then, a screenshot had already gone viral. Recently, some netizens alleged that Elli’s body count was 35 and even warned Ashish to be cautious. This controversy erupted after Ashish shared a cosy photo with Elli, where the two appeared to be enjoying an intimate, mushy moment.

Another user commented that her boyfriend’s body count was higher than the number of kilos Ashish lost. Several others brought up alimony, highlighting the mindset people on social media often hold towards women and their personal choices. Elli didn’t directly respond to the trolls, but she did post an Instagram story that seemed like a subtle message, emphasising that the mind is the s*xiest part of the body. Along with the picture, Elli penned an emotional yet powerful caption that read: “True story”.