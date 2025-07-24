Hailey Bieber Gets Candid On Postpartum Struggles, Mental Health, Fighting Divorce Rumours Amid Public Scrutiny

Hailey Bieber has opened up about the deeply personal and painful journey of childbirth and postpartum recovery, revealing just how overwhelming the experience was for her, especially under the glare of constant public scrutiny. In a raw conversation with Vogue Italia, the 28-year-old model and RHODE founder recounted her near-death birthing experience, her postpartum haemorrhage, and how she battled body dysmorphia, all while fending off a barrage of online hate and tabloid speculation about her marriage to Justin Bieber.

Hailey, who welcomed her son Jack Blues Bieber with Justin last year, shared that her labour was induced in the 39th week after she started leaking amniotic fluid. Describing it as the “most painful thing she’s ever endured,” she explained how oxytocin and a Foley balloon were used to trigger her contractions.

Although her son’s birth brought relief, the complications didn’t end there—she suffered a dangerous postpartum haemorrhage, a condition that can be fatal if untreated. “I was bleeding a lot, and people die, and that’s a thought that crosses your mind,” she said.

The emotional toll of the experience only deepened post-delivery. “Giving birth was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Hailey confessed, adding that the pressure of online hate and constant media rumours intensified her postpartum body dysmorphia. “I wasn’t ready for something like this at all,” she said. The hateful comments and false tabloid headlines like “They’re getting divorced” made her feel increasingly alienated and vulnerable.

Despite it all, Hailey praised Justin as “an extraordinary father” who embraced his new role with joy. “He told me, ‘I’m living the life I’ve always dreamed of,’” she shared with a smile. Addressing reports about their alleged split and relocation rumours, Hailey insisted most of what is said about her life isn’t real. “I have a real life,” she said. “It’s the one I share with my wonderful family, friends, and the people who know me.”