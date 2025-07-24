Nushrratt Bharuccha Opens Up About Battling Sexism And Inequality In Bollywood: ‘I Gave A Blockbuster But…’ Read Here!

In a recent interview, Nushrratt Bharuccha candidly spoke about her experiences with casual sexism, unequal opportunities, and the constant battle to earn basic respect as an outsider in Bollywood.

Nushrratt Bharuccha has carved a niche for herself as one of Bollywood’s most versatile actresses, effortlessly transitioning from the charming and cunning ‘Neha’ in Pyaar Ka Punchnama to the bold and resilient ‘Sakshi’ in Chhorii. But behind her success lies a challenging journey. As a female outsider in the industry, she has faced gender bias and struggled with unequal opportunities compared to her male counterparts. In a recent interview, the actress offered a raw and honest glimpse behind Bollywood’s glamorous façade, uncovering a reality that is far less dazzling than it appears.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Speaks Out on Unequal Treatment Compared to Male Co-Stars

In a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Nushrratt opened up about an often-overlooked reality faced by female stars in Bollywood. Drawing from her own experiences, the actress highlighted the stark disparity in treatment between male and female actors—even in basic amenities like washrooms and vanity vans. She shared:

“There have been times when I went around asking, ‘Can I use the hero’s vanity van for 5 minutes? He’s not here anyway. Can I use the washrooms?’ Because they are nicer than mine. However, I won’t complain or bicker at that time. I tell myself that I will bring myself to that point where I get these things by default.”

Nushrratt shared that despite delivering major hits, she continued to face challenges in finding new opportunities, unlike her male peers. She recalled the heartbreaking phase that followed her biggest box-office success, when her own talent agency dropped her. While many outsiders assumed she was being choosy with scripts, the reality was starkly different—she had no team, no guidance, and no work. In her words:

“After the film became huge, my manager called me for a coffee… and said, ‘Sorry, we have to let you go.’ I was speechless. I started crying while they were listing their reasons… I had just been given a blockbuster and I was sitting alone at a cafe, crying into my coffee. It was the most terrible feeling. I had nothing lined up, and no one to help me figure it out.”

When Nushrratt Was the Only One Left Out of Business Class

Nushrratt shared another surprising experience from her early career when she had to fly economy class for a small role in a film, while the rest of the cast traveled in business class. Although some actors invited her to join them, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star chose to stay in her assigned seat, firmly deciding that she would only upgrade to business class when the production house paid for it. Recalling the moment, she stated:

“I was in economy class along with the technicians. It was an international flight, and the journey was quite long. I had made friends with some of the people (in business class). They said, ‘Nush, come and sit with us’… But I said, I won’t come because this is the place that was given to me. But I will come to a place where I will fly business class and they will book my tickets with the production house’s money, not mine.”

About Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha has carved a name for herself as an acclaimed actress, far removed from her early struggles as a newcomer. However, she remains vocal about the glaring bias and inequality within the industry. Despite delivering box-office hits, she has faced being sidelined and even battled for basic on-set amenities—a journey that’s as inspiring as it is frustrating. Most recently, she appeared in Chhorii 2, earning widespread acclaim for her performance.