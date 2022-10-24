Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘Midnights’ Sets A New Streaming Records!

Midnights, the popstar’s latest release, sparked a surge of interest after it went live on Friday – and caused a stir with a couple of sweary lyrics.

Less than 24 hours later, Spotify announced that the album had received the most streams in a single day in the platform’s history.

Two Spotify records in a single day? That’s no snow on the beach for Taylor Swift.

Swift responded to the news by tweeting, “How did I get so lucky to have you guys out here doing something so incredible?! What the hell just happened?!?!”

In One Day, 2022’s Best-Selling Album:

Midnights’ initial sales make it the year-to-date best-selling album in 2022.

According to preliminary reports to Luminate, the album, which was released on October 21, sold more than 800,000 copies on its first day in the United States across all available formats In addition to the digital album download options, there are CD, vinyl, and cassette versions also available.

It has already set a modern-era record for single-week vinyl album sales, as well as the highest sales week for any album since 2017.

Midnights’ sales figure is expected to rise in the coming days, as the tracking week concludes on Thursday, Oct. 27. The final sales figure for the set is expected to be announced on Sunday, Oct. 30, along with its anticipated large debut on the multi-metric Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Nov. 4). If Midnights debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, it will be Swift’s 11th number-one album.

Swift released a deluxe edition of the album with seven bonus songs (20 tracks total) three hours after Midnights was released to streaming services and digital retailers (with the later including a digital liner notes booklet).

