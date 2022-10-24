‘Never Seen A Film Like This’: Vivek Agnihotri Praises Kantara

Kannada superstar Rishabh Shetty’s film Kantara is making a new record at the box office with every passing day. Kantara is being appreciated everywhere. People are in awe after watching the film and are sharing their experience. After Kangana Ranaut, now The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri can’t stop praising Rishabh Shetty after watching Kantara.

Just finished watching @shetty_rishab ’s masterpiece #Kantara. In one word it’s just WOW! Amazing experience. Watch it as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/ArftfvgEPq — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 22, 2022

The Kashmir Files director shared the video on his official Twitter handle late on Saturday night and said that he had gone to see Kantara, where he had an amazing experience. He says in the video, “I have just come to see Kantara, I have never seen such a film before. You have done a great job Rishabh, salute to you. I can’t stop myself from sharing my experience after watching Kantara. It is a folklore-filled film and the film has a very exciting ending, which will fill you with a new kind of energy. I promise you have never seen a movie like this before.”

Urging people to visit the cinema halls, he added, “Rishabh, you have made a great film with great cinema, great art, great music and great cinematography.”

At the same time, before Vivek Ranjan, Kangana Ranaut shared the video after watching Kantara, in which she is telling that she is shivering after watching Kantara and she will not be able to forget this film for several weeks.

Let us inform that actor Kantara, directed by Rishabh Shetty, was released in Kannada language on 30 September 2022. After this, Kantara has been released in Hindi on 14 October and since then Kantara has been seen making its way at the Hindi box office.

Also, it is expected that the collection of Kantara may increase further due to the festival weekend. Kannada actor Rishabh Shetty plays the main Shiva Kambala champion in Kantara, made under the banner of Hombale Films.