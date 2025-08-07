‘These Girls Come From Bollywood, I Don’t Know Why They Take Them’, Isha Koppikar Was Insulted By Choreographer In South Industry

Famous Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar has recently told how a choreographer insulted her on the set of a South film. The reason was that Isha did not know how to dance. Regarding this, the choreographer scolded Isha Koppikar in front of everyone on the set and humiliated her for being unable to perform well. The actress started her acting career with South films, and later entered Hindi films.

Isha Koppikar

Let us tell you that Isha Koppikar made her Bollywood debut in the year 2000. Her first film was ‘Fiza’, in which she had a small role, and Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were in the lead roles. Before this, Isha had worked in Tamil to Telugu and other South films and had also won awards and accolades there. However, the experience of working on the set of a South Indian film was very bad for her.

Isha Koppikar

About this, Isha Koppikar told, ‘I was insulted on the set of a South film. I had just started my career then. This was before coming to Bollywood. When I was on the set, there was a lot of dancing. You know how South dances are…they are not easy. But in my first film, my choreographer told me in front of everyone that these girls come from Bollywood, I don’t know why they take them.’

Isha Koppikar

Isha further said, ‘They don’t know anything. He insulted me. I don’t know if there was any kind of pressure on him or not because he said that if you don’t know how to dance, then why have you come here?’ She said that after listening to that choreographer and being insulted, she started crying. She said, ‘I felt very bad and insulted. I went back to my makeup room and cried. But I took it as a challenge. I told myself that the next time I come to South, I will learn dance, and come, I will not let anyone talk like this again.’