‘Nia Has The Worst Dressing Sense’, Fans Trolling Nia Sharma For Her Monokini With Skirt Pictures On Instagram

‘Ek Hazaron Me Meri Behena Hai’ fame and TV actress Nia Sharma is very popular on social media among her fans. She also keeps posting her pictures and videos every day for her fans. Recently, she had partied a lot with the famous small screen couple, actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband and businessman Vicky Jain, in the past, but their photos are still getting popular on her social media, and users are reacting a lot to them.

Let us tell you that Nia Sharma shared her party photos on her official Instagram handle. Sharing the pictures with her fans, she wrote the caption, ‘Above the clouds’. In these pictures, beautiful valleys are seen in the background. From hair to clothes, everything Nia is completely wet. She has got a lot of photos clicked in this party while lying on the sofa and standing near the railing, and many more.

In one of the photos, Nia can be seen sitting on Ankita’s lap. Her husband, Vicky Jain, is also seen with her, and all three are looking very happy. Nia swam a lot in the swimming pool. During this, she wore a skirt with a monokini. Many users have commented on this. One said, ‘Nia has the worst dressing sense.’ Another said, ‘I wish the dress were a little better.’ The third said, ‘Nia Super Chapri Pro Max.’ However, her fans are not tired of praising her.

Let us tell you that Nia was seen in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’. She was also in the first season of this show. Then, after a huge demand, the makers brought her back in the second season as well. In this cooking reality show of the celebrities of the entertainment industry she was paired with one of the most popular comedians, Sudesh Lahiri.