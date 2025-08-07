‘Shah Rukh Unke Per Ki Dhool Ke Barabar Bhi Nahi’, Lilliput Compared King Khan With Kamal Haasan

King Khan, aka Shah Rukh Khan, was praised a lot in ‘Jawaan’, and recently won the National Award for Best Actor for it, but the audience rejected his role of a dwarf in the film ‘Zero’. The audience did not like Shah Rukh’s dwarf avatar in ‘Zero’, which was released in the year 2018. Moreover, the film flopped badly at the box office. This broke Shah Rukh so much that he took a break from films for a few years.

Kamal Haasan

It has been seven years since ‘Zero’ was released, but actor Lilliput still has a problem with the role of a dwarf played in it. He recently talked about this in an interview and criticized Shah Rukh Khan. MM Farooqui, aka Lilliput, has compared Shah Rukh Khan’s attempt in ‘Zero’ to Kamal Haasan’s performance in the film ‘Appu Raja’ in a conversation with one of the media houses.

Lilliput

Let us tell you that the actor said that Shah Rukh was copying Kamal Haasan in the film, whereas he is not even equal to the soil under his feet. Actor Lilliput said, “Why did I say ‘Zero’?…You are acting like Kamal ji, and you are not even the dust of his feet. If a person is not lame, he will act like a lame person. If he is not blind, he will act like a blind person. If he is not a dwarf, then how will you act as a dwarf? Because a dwarf is normal anyway…he talks normally. His hand movements are also normal. He laughs like you. He thinks like you…he just looks small.”

Shah Rukh Khan

Lilliput then criticized Shahrukh’s performance and said that because of his stardom, he could not play the role of a dwarf. He said, “You will technically make him small. We know that you are so handsome. Look at the intelligence behind the making of ‘Appu Raja’, Kamal Haasan himself remained original, and the face of the person who was made smaller was also distorted because dwarfs are a bit distorted. Their fingers are small.”