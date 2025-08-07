‘If Divya Wasn’t My Cousin My Career Would Have Been Better’, Kainaat Arora Made Serious Revelations About Her Career

Late Bollywood actress Divya Bharti is still counted among the most beautiful and talented actresses of the entertainment industry. People still appreciate what Divya did in her short career span. However, today we are talking about Divya Bharti’s cousin sister, whom Sanjay Dutt had asked to leave the film industry. Divya Bharti’s sister, Kainaat Arora, joined the film industry with a lot of expectations.

Let us tell you that Kainaat entered Bollywood in the year 2010, was in the news for the 2013 film ‘Grand Masti’. Kainaat was in the news for her glamorous role in ‘Grand Masti’. She was the cousin of Divya Bharti, one of Bollywood’s most talented actresses, and this relationship proved to be a complicated legacy for her career, about which she has recently talked openly.

In a recent interview with one of the media houses, she said, “If Divya was not my cousin, maybe my career would have been better.” She also said further in this conversation, ‘Still, I am her biggest fan.’ Let us tell you that Kainaat started with the film ‘Khatta Meetha’ with Akshay Kumar and later appeared in many Punjabi and South films. Despite sharing the screen with big stars and playing glamorous roles, her career did not get the pace that Divya Bharti’s did.

Apart from this, she also recalled how once a Bollywood king, Sanju Baba aka Sanjay Dutt, asked her to leave the industry mid-way and decide on her professional front to opt for some other career. If we talk about her career, then let us tell you that her films could not do wonders, but still was able to survive in the entertainment industry.