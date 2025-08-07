Loveyatri Fame Warina Hussain Made Her Comeback On Instagram, Also Changed Her Name To Heera Warina

There were so many actresses of the entertainment industry who once made their mark in Bollywood, but later they disappeared. Something similar happened to one such actress who made her acting debut seven years ago with a Salman Khan production film, and then suddenly disappeared. Her acting was also praised a lot, but she disappeared not only from films but also from social media.

Warina Hussain

Recently, she made a comeback and announced that she has changed her name. Actually, we are talking about Warina Hussain, who made her acting debut in the year 2018 with Salman Khan’s production film ‘Loveyatri’. Its hero was Salman’s brother-in-law, Ayush Sharma. Warina Hussain recently made a comeback on Instagram and revealed her changed name to her fans as well.

Warina Hussain

Let us tell you that Warina Hussain told in a post on her Instagram account on August 6 that she has now changed her name to Heera Warina. She wrote, ‘I have officially changed my name to Heera Warina. This decision has been taken on the basis of numerology. A new chapter is starting, but the essence is the same. For those who have been close to you, your love for them means more than you can imagine.’

Warina Hussain

Fans commented a lot on this post of Warina Hussain, aka Heera Warina, and wished her a new beginning. A fan wrote, ‘New name, new beginning, all the best.’ One wrote, ‘May this new name that brings new things, no one’s evil eye fall on them.’ After several months, Warina Hussain shared a post on August 5, in which it was written, ‘Haven’t met for a long time. She has deleted most of her Instagram posts. Warina Hussain announced leaving Instagram in the year 2021 and said that her team would handle her account.