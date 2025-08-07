Reem Sheikh And Anupama Fame Shubhi Sharma Will Also Be Seen As Contestants On Bigg Boss 19

The countdown for ‘Bigg Boss 19’ has begun, since now only 18 days are left for the grand premiere of the show. Salman Khan is going to host the show again, and the season will reportedly start on August 24 with 16 contestants. While the first teaser of the show has increased the excitement of the fans, the discussion everywhere is about the list of contestants coming on it.

Reem Sheikh

According to a new report, popular TV actress Reem Sheikh and ‘Anupama’ fame Shubhi Sharma are also among the potential contestants. This time, the theme of ‘Bigg Boss 19’ is politics, and it is said that a total of 19 contestants will be a part of the show in the entire season. Out of these, 3 contestants will be wild cards. In the promo, Salman has also said that this time there will be ‘Gharwalon ki Sarkar’.

Shubhi Sharma

It is reported that the makers have offered the show to Reem Sheikh and Shubhi Sharma, but the talks are still going on. If Shubhi Sharma becomes a part of the show, she will be the second transgender contestant in the history of ‘Bigg Boss’. Before her, Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi had appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 5’. According to some of the media reports, the production team of ‘Bigg Boss 19’ is talking to Reem Sheikh, who was recently seen in ‘Laughter Chefs’.

Bigg Boss

Sources associated with the show have said that the makers are trying their best to bring Reem to the show. On the other hand, when Shubhi was questioned about this, she said, ‘Yes, I am in touch with the team. But I will not be able to comment on this matter at the moment.’ However, so far, the possible names that have come up as contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 19’ include ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ fame Gurcharan Singh and Shailesh Lodha, apart from actor Gaurav Khanna, Mr. Faizu, Apoorva Mukhija, Hunar Gandhi, and rapper Raftaar, as well as YouTuber-gamer Payal Dhar.