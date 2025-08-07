Ex-Couple Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya And Sharad Malhotra Will Be Seen Together In TV’s Controversial Show Bigg Boss 19

The 19th season of ‘Bigg Boss’, called TV’s biggest reality show, is being discussed loudly. The show is about to knock on the doors of the audience quite soon, and even before that, speculations have started about the contestants. Now the news is that ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Ishita Bhalla and ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhan’s Vidya, i.e., famous actress Divyanka Tripathi, can be a part of it.

Let us tell you that the makers of TV’s one of the most controversial shows, are in talks to bring them on the show. Interestingly, her ex-boyfriend, Sharad Malhotra, has also been approached. According to a report, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Sharad Malhotra have been approached for ‘Bigg Boss 19’. It is also being claimed that both have agreed to the show. However, till now, there has been no reaction from both stars regarding this.

The show ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhan’ came in the year 2006. That is, about 19 years ago. Divyanka played the role of Vidya, and Sharad played the role of Sagar. Reports suggest that both were in a relationship, but after 7 years, they broke up in 2015. Divyanka married Vivek Dahiya in 2016. On the other hand, Sharad dated Pooja Bisht, but they broke up in 2018. After this, Sharad married Ripci Bhatia in the year 2019.

On the other hand, news is coming out about Priyanka Jagga. She shared a post on social media that the makers have approached her for the show. Only after this, people remembered ‘Bigg Boss 10’, when Salman Khan removed Priyanka from the show due to her antics. He even told the makers that if she ever appears on Endemol or Colors channel, he will never host the show.