‘She Should Be Ashamed And Stop Working In Hindi Films’, Kajol Fiercely Trolled For Not Speaking In Hindi And Creating Ruckus

There has been a controversy in Maharashtra for the last few days regarding the Hindi and Marathi languages. Incidents of assault on Hindi speakers are coming to the fore every day due to not speaking Marathi. Meanwhile, a video of Bollywood actress Kajol is going viral on social media, in which users are enraged after seeing her reaction to Hindi and are scolding the actress a lot.

Kajol

In the video that has surfaced on the internet, actress Kajol is speaking in the Marathi language. Whatever questions were asked to her, she answered them all in the Marathi language. In such a situation, when Kajol was asked to speak in Hindi, she got angry, and what she said created a ruckus. On this, Kajol got angry and told the paparazzi, ‘Should I speak in Hindi now? Whoever wants to understand will understand.’ Seeing such an attitude of Kajol, users are trolling her a lot. Her video is becoming increasingly viral on social media, on which users are commenting a lot. A user wrote on the viral video, ‘If she is ashamed to speak in the Hindi language, then she should stop working in Bollywood’s Hindi films. She should stop this hypocrisy.’

Kajol

One user wrote, ‘She became an actress through Hindi; otherwise, who knows what she would have been. Now she is becoming a leader by speaking Marathi. She should be ashamed.’ One user said, ‘Then why is she working in Hindi films? She should work in Marathi films.’ One commented, ‘Why does she forget that she got stardom from Hindi films? She should have done non-Hindi films; those who wanted to understand and watch her would have understood and watched.’

Kajol

At the same time, a few days ago, at the trailer launch of ‘Son of Sardar 2’, Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn reacted to the Hindi-Marathi language controversy in Maharashtra. When a reporter asked a question about the language controversy in Maharashtra, Ajay Devgn said, ‘I can only tell you this, Aata majhi satkali.’ It is known that from the common people to celebrities, everyone is reacting a lot to the Hindi and Marathi language controversy.