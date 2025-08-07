Rs 20,000 For A Collar Fix?: How Bollywood’s Entourage Costs Are Spiralling Out Of Control

The debate over Bollywood actors’ ballooning entourage costs has intensified, with trade analyst Komal Nahta adding fuel to the fire. In a recent interview with Faridoon Shahryar, Komal highlighted how the extravagant teams surrounding top stars are not just draining producer budgets but also disrupting the smooth functioning of film sets.

“Entourages don’t meddle with the film’s creative process, but they come with a heavy cost and a lot of irritation,” Komal said. He recounted a personal incident involving a major actor’s appearance in Jodhpur, where the star arrived with an 8–9 member entourage. The team included a costume designer, social media manager, photographer, two personal bouncers (despite event security), a hairdresser, makeup artist — all for a brief appearance.

In a shocking anecdote, Komal shared that the actor’s costume designer charged Rs 20,000 simply to adjust the collar of the actor’s suit. “That’s all she did. Just fixed the collar — and the organiser paid her Rs 20,000,” he said, visibly baffled.

While entourages have long been part of the glam ecosystem, insiders feel the scale is becoming unmanageable. “These costs add zero value to the film but add significantly to the budget,” Komal said, clarifying that though an entourage won’t ruin a good film, it’s an unnecessary financial strain.

Former journalist Rajeev Masand, now COO of Dharma Cornerstone Agency, echoed similar concerns. In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, he remarked, “If hair and makeup cost more than the film’s editor or writer, that’s a problem. Producers must take a stand.”

A 2024 Indian Express report detailed the inflated daily rates: spot boys charging Rs 25,000, personal security at Rs 15,000 per person, and stylists demanding up to Rs 1 lakh. In an industry where even budgets are under pressure due to OTT and box office unpredictability, the entourage culture seems overdue for a reset.