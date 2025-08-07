Ranveer Singh Wins Hearts: Touches Feet And Kisses Hands Of Elderly Lady Outside Dubbing Studio; Watch Video!

Ranveer Singh won hearts with a touching gesture outside a dubbing studio, where he was seen gently kissing an elderly woman’s hands. Currently working on the dubbing for Dhurandhar, the actor was also spotted warmly interacting with fans in Bandra.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, widely admired for his energetic presence and warm-hearted nature, once again captured hearts in Mumbai with a heartfelt gesture that reflected his genuine connection with fans. On Wednesday, the actor was spotted outside a dubbing studio in Bandra, where he greeted people with his signature enthusiasm and charm. Ranveer is currently immersed in the post-production phase of his upcoming film, Dhurandhar, and was at the studio for a dubbing session. His appearance created quite a buzz among onlookers, reaffirming why he continues to be one of Bollywood’s most beloved personalities.

As Ranveer Singh made his exit, cameras captured a heartwarming moment that left everyone smiling. Just before heading home, he paused to greet an elderly woman with genuine warmth. He leaned down, gently took her hands in his, and placed a soft kiss on them, a gesture full of respect and affection that won hearts instantly. Ranveer, known for his impeccable style, looked effortlessly dashing in a sleek, all-black ensemble. His hair was neatly tied back into a man bun, and his rugged beard and moustache added to his intense and commanding look, perfectly reflecting the powerful character he’s set to portray in his upcoming film, Dhurandhar.

Ever since the makers unveiled the first glimpse of Dhurandhar on Ranveer Singh’s 40th birthday last month, excitement surrounding the film has been steadily building. The teaser gave audiences a taste of its intense tone and action-packed narrative, sparking discussions across social media. Directed by Aditya Dhar—best known for the critically acclaimed Uri: The Surgical Strike—the film is set to hit theatres on December 5th. With its gritty storyline and high-octane visuals, Dhurandhar is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated action dramas of the year.

In a bold shift from his signature flamboyant roles, Ranveer Singh appears in the teaser as a raw, intense, and gritty version of himself. Stripping away the usual glitz, he transforms into a fierce, conflicted anti-hero brimming with unfiltered emotion. The teaser is a whirlwind of blood-streaked visuals, curling cigarette smoke, and fast-paced, chaotic shots that pulse with violent energy. With bruised fists and a steely stare, Singh’s character navigates a dark, ruthless underworld, hinting at a story laced with rage, inner conflict, and blurred morality.

Featuring powerhouse performers like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and a nearly unrecognisable R. Madhavan, the film’s ensemble cast adds significant weight to the narrative. It also marks a notable collaboration between Ranveer and rising star Sara Arjun, who has earned acclaim for her performances in Tamil films such as Saivam, Deiva Thirumagal, and the Ponniyin Selvan series.